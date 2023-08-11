Rachelle Terry will spend the next three years behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of counts last week related to a sexual encounter she had with an underage high school student last year.
Terry, the former director of federal programs and enrollment for Murray County Schools, pleaded guilty to the felony counts of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, and tampering with evidence. Terry, 43, also pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor charges related to furnishing alcohol to five minors under age 17 and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Two counts of child molestation and one count of making false statements were dropped as part of the plea deal.
On the most severe charge, statutory rape, she was sentenced to 15-years, with three to serve and the remainder on probation, plus a $5,000 fine, court costs, 300 hours of community service and she must submit to random drug and alcohol screenings, she cannot possess alcohol and must register as a sex offender. All the other convictions will be served concurrently with the statutory rape charge.
Terry, who was dressed in all black, stood between her attorneys and only spoke when questioned by Judge Scott Minter about her rights and her plea decisions. Once her hearing concluded, Terry was taken into custody to begin her sentence.
Things began to unravel for Terry when information surfaced last year that she had hosted a party that involved alcohol and underage participants. The school district reported the party to authorities and she was arrested and charged on the lesser counts of providing alcohol to minors and contributing to the delinquency of minors. There was store video and receipts from purchases that day that authorities used as evidence against her. She posted a $5,000 bond and was released on Nov. 22 of last year.
According to evidence presented Wednesday, investigators later discovered a number of pornographic videos and materials on the victim’s phone. The material featured both Terry and the underage male nude in photos and a video of them engaging in sexual activity. Another video showed Terry stripping until nude which was then sent to the 15-year-old (at the time) victim.
On November 24, according to the prosecution, Terry bought a program to “wipe her phone clean” then four days later she spoke to a GBI investigator. Terry denied having the obscene material on her phone, which led to the tampering with evidence charge. When confronted with the evidence on the victim’s phone, however, Terry admitted to having possessed them and knew they were inappropriate. Terry did deny making a video with the victim and having sexual relations with him, the prosecution said. At that time, Terry would not allow law enforcement to search her phone. The device was eventually obtained by search warrant but the obscene materials had been deleted.
When questioned, the victim admitted to the sexual encounter at Terry’s home in Murray County.
Judge Minter asked Terry Wednesday if that was what she did.
“Yes sir,” she said.
After the investigation, Terry was arrested and charged with the more serious crimes. Terry posted a $60,000 bond on Dec. 12 of last year on those charges. She appeared in court in early May of this year but asked for, and was granted, a continuance until June 14.