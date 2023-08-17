1. GEOGRAPHY: Which European city is home to the Prado Museum?
2. MOVIES: What is Forrest's hometown in the movie "Forrest Gump"?
3. GENERAL KNOWLEDGE: What is the only vowel that isn't on the top row of letters on a keyboard?
4. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What breed of dog is the TV star Lassie?
5. CHEMISTRY: What is a common name for nitrous oxide?
6. MUSIC: Which musical instrument does the singer Lizzo play?
7. LITERATURE: What is a bildungsroman?
8. U.S. STATES: Which two states share the most borders with other states?
9. TELEVISION: What decade is represented in the TV sitcom "The Goldbergs"?
10. FOOD & DRINK: In which century was coffee introduced to Europe?
Answers
1. Madrid, Spain.
2. Greenbow, Alabama.
3. A.
4. Rough Collie.
5. Laughing gas.
6. Flute.
7. Novel that focuses on the moral and psychological growth of a protagonist from childhood to adult.
8. Tennessee and Missouri, with eight bordering states each.
9. The 1980s.
10. 16th.